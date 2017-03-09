ChipMOS profits hike in 4Q16

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 March 2017]

ChipMOS Technologies, a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, has reported net profits hiked 140.7% sequentially to NT$614 million (US$19.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.72 compared to NT$0.30 in the prior quarter.

ChipMOS' net profits for fourth-quarter 2016 were also 40.4% higher than the NT$437 million generated a year earlier.

ChipMOS posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.67 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, down 2.1% sequentially but up 4.2% on year, while gross margin climbed 0.5pp from a year ago and 0.3pp sequentially to 20.6%. The company generated operating profits of NT$510 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, with a 10.9% operating margin compared with 11.7% in the prior quarter and 10.6% a year earlier.

ChipMOS announced consolidated revenues decreased 2.4% on year to NT$18.39 billion in 2016, while gross margin slipped 2.2pp to 19.8%. The company generated operating profits of about NT$2 billion in 2016 with a 10.9% operating margin compared to 14.1% in 2015.

ChipMOS collected NT$1.53 billion in 2016 net profits with EPS reaching NT$1.78, compared with NT$2.54 a year ago.

"Net earnings per common share of fourth quarter of 2016 benefited from a net foreign exchange gain of US$6.2 million, the reversal of accrued income tax of US$6.4 million related to the merger of ChipMOS Bermuda and ChipMOS Taiwan, and a change in the company's depreciation schedule of the production equipment to eight years from six years," said ChipMOS VP SK Chen. "We ended 2016 with US$233.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and our net debt to equity ratio was 19.8% as of December 31, 2016."

Looking into the first quarter of 2017, ChipMOS expects to post a revenue decrease of 4-8% sequentially with gross margin ranging from 16% to 20%. "We expect to see demand improve as we move past the first quarter led by further penetration of the 4K2K opportunity, demand from the smartphone market and expected growth out of China," ChipMOS chairman and president SJ Cheng said.

In addition, ChipMOS expects to complete the sale of about 55% of ChipMOS Shanghai to Tsinghua Unigroup and other strategic investors by the end of first-quarter 2017. ChipMOS and Tsinghua Unigroup in November 2016 announced plans to have ChipMOS Shanghai be their joint venture. "We expect this joint-venture will serve as a cornerstone for our long-term growth by allowing us accelerate the planned expansion of ChipMOS Shanghai, while adding on new lines to service the higher demand we are seeing for our LCD driver ICs, touch driver, AMOLED, OLED and memory back-end services," Cheng continued.