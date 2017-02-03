Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers ship 312.94 million small- to medium-size TFT-LCD panels in 4Q16

Jason Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 3 February 2017]

Taiwan-based makers together shipped 312.94 million small- to medium-size (below 9-inch) TFT-LCD panels in the fourth quarter of 2016, increasing 1.0% on quarter and 10.2% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

In terms of application, handsets accounted for 78.5% of the shipments, tablets for 5.5%, automotive displays for 5.4%, digital cameras for 2.9%, PNDs (portable/personal navigation devices) for 2.1%.Digitimes Research indicated that a-Si TFT-LCD panels accounted for 88.7% of the shipments and LTPS (low-temperature poly-Si) TFT-LCD units for 11.3%, HannStar Display was the largest maker taking up 37.4% of the shipments, followed by Chunghwa Picture Tubes with 31.4% and Innolux with 19.8%.

Shipments in the first quarter of 2017 are forecast at 250.77 million units.