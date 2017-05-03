Taipei, Thursday, May 4, 2017 06:45 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
Former TSMC engineer indicted for trade secrets theft
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 3 May 2017]

A former Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) engineer has been charged with stealing secrets from the pure-play foundry.

Former TSMC engineer, Hsu is accused of stealing proprietary information and other materials related to the foundry's 28nm process technology and passing them to China-based Shanghai Huali Microelectronics (HLMC), according to the Hsinchu District Prosecutors Office.

Hsu had accepted a job offer at Shanghai Huali Microelectronics (HLMC), but was arrested before starting the new job in Shanghai.

A report earlier in 2017 cited industry sources saying HLMC had headhunted a team of nearly 50 United Microelectronics (UMC) R&D engineers to help the China-based foundry move its 28nm process technology to mass production as early as possible.

Various reports also cited unspecified sources indicating China-based memory chipmakers have been aggressively headhunting talent from Taiwan-based DRAM and fabless companies.

US-based Micron Technology has reportedly taken legal actions against former employees at its Taiwan-based subsidiaries Inotera Memories and Rexchip Electronics, who allegedly stole the company's trade secrets and technologies to help China-based firms develop key DRAM technologies.

Realtime news

  • Arcadyan reports EPS of NT$0.26 for 1Q17

    Mobile + telecom - Stockwatch | 8h 57min ago

  • Consumer IC vendors to see revenues up by double digit rates in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 9h 19min ago

  • LONGi Green Energy Technology to lower prices for solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers

    Green energy | 9h 52min ago

  • Innolux executives charged with breach of trust

    Before Going to Press | 8h 55min ago

  • BizLink completes acquisition of Lenoi electronics business group

    Before Going to Press | 9h 7min ago

  • Tatung enjoys profits of NT$93 million for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 9h 8min ago

  • Taiwan IC design houses receiving short lead-time orders

    Before Going to Press | 9h 25min ago

  • Huawei adds new panel supplier for P10 smartphone to ease consumer complaints

    Before Going to Press | 9h 50min ago

  • Diode maker Eris posts record April revenues

    Before Going to Press | 9h 51min ago

  • GCL System Integration Technology to sell electric vehicles without batteries

    Before Going to Press | 10h 6min ago

  • New competitor in MLO field will not affect CHPT 2017 performance

    Before Going to Press | 10h 8min ago

  • WPG expects 2Q17 sales to grow slightly

    Before Going to Press | 10h 9min ago

  • China market: Huami launches new fitness bracelet

    Before Going to Press | 10h 10min ago

  • Mag.Layers sees revenues up on year in April

    Before Going to Press | 10h 11min ago

  • Advantech reports decreased earnings for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 10h 11min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link