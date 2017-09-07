Two former Micron Taiwan employees indicted for alleged trade secrets theft

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Two former employees of Micron Memory Taiwan (formerly Rexchip Electronics) have been indicted on charges of stealing trade secrets, according to prosecutors.

The former Micron Taiwan employees, surnamed Ho and Wang, are accused of stealing proprietary information and other materials related to DRAM manufacturing technology and giving them to their current employer United Microelectronics (UMC), according to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office. The allegedly stolen trade information was meant to be used to help a UMC subsidiary in China develop DRAM production processes.

UMC is engaged in the development of first-generation 3Xnm DRAM production technology for China-based Fujian Jin Hua Integrated Circuit, and expects the process to be ready when Jin Hua starts operating its new 12-inch fab by the end of 2018. UMC will also help Jin Hua develop its second-generation 2Xnm DRAM production technology.

An UMC executive surnamed Rong has also been indicted for allegedly instructing Ho and Wang to dispose of all the information they took from Micron Taiwan before prosecutors launched the probe.

UMC has denied several media reports claiming the company has also been indicted for allegedly violating Taiwan's trade secrets and copyright law. "As of this announcement, the company hasn't received the indictment," UMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

"The company always exercises its best efforts to protect trade secrets and objectively adopts the measures to avoid infringing others' trade secrets in compliance with current practice," UMC noted. "Whether the standard adopted by the Taichung District Prosecutors Office in this specific case complies with current practice remains to be examined by the court pursuant to the laws."

Earlier in 2017, Micron Technology started to take legal actions against former employees in Taiwan who allegedly stole the company's trade secrets and technologies and gave them to their new employers, mostly China-based memory startups. Taiwan's investigators in March alone already questioned about 100 former employees of Micron's subsidiaries including Micron Memory Taiwan and Micron Technology Taiwan (formerly Inotera Memories).