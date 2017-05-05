Taipei, Saturday, May 6, 2017 09:13 (GMT+8)
SMIC urges Taiwan chipmakers to partner with China-based peers
Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

The Taiwan government should encourage its local chipmakers to collaborate with their China-based peers to create a win-win for both sides' semiconductor industries, according to Tzu-Yin Chiu, CEO for Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC).

The IC industries in China and Taiwan could team up as a powerful IC industry supply chain globally, said Chiu, adding that the Taiwan government should implement an open policy enabling China-based enterprises to cooperate with their Taiwan-based peers.

Restrictive measures adopted by the Taiwan government have put China-based enterprises such as Tsinghua Unigroup, which are looking to work closely with Taiwan-based companies, in an unfair position, Chiu claimed.

China's IC industry has been growing fast. Coupled with China's huge domestic demand, the country will be attracting more international vendors to set up plants locally over the next several years, Chiu indicated.

Taiwan's major chipmakers including TSMC, UMC and Powerchip have been supported by China's local governments to set up new plants locally, Chiu said. Taiwan-based IC makers can explore many business opportunities in China by building their manufacturing bases locally, Chiu said.

In addition, Chiu disclosed that SMIC has been engaged in the development of 14nm FinFET chips. SMIC will move forward starting R&D for 7nm process technology later in 2017, according to Chiu.

