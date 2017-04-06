Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:08 (GMT+8)
Micron takes actions to protect trade secrets, says paper
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 6 April 2017]

US-based Micron Technology has taken legal actions against former employees in Taiwan who allegedly stole the company's trade secrets and technologies to help China-based firms develop DRAM, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Taiwan investigators questioned in March about 100 former employees of Micron's subsidiaries Inotera Memories and Rexchip Electronics, said the paper.

Micron's move aims to prevent its trade secrets and technologies from being stolen, while also fighting against personnel poaching from China-based firms, added the paper.

The people who have been questioned are those who have left for China-based semiconductor firms, including Hefei Chang Xin, Tsinghua Unigroup and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit, or those who are aiding China-based firms to develop DRAM technology, added the paper.

A number of those former employees who are now engaged in the development of niche type DRAM products at Fujian Jinhua have been barred from leaving Taiwan, the paper said.

A DRAM trial production line set up by Fujian Jinhua at a fab of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) has been temporarily suspended pending further investigation, said the report.

