Radiant expects 20% growth in 2017 shipments of BLUs used in tablets, notebooks

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

Radiant Opto-Electronics expects shipments of BLUs (backlight units) used in tablets and notebooks in 2017 to increase 20% on year, according to company chairman P.J. Wang at an April 27 investors conference.

Radiant Opto-Electronics shipped 28.401 million BLUs used in smartphones and tablets, 9.380 million units used in notebooks and LCD monitors and 118,000 units used in LCD TVs in the first quarter of 2017.

In terms of use of BLUs, smartphones and tablets accounted for 55% of first-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues, notebooks and LCD monitors for 40%, LCD TVs for 4%, others for 1%. Among markets, South Korea accounted for 44% of the consolidated revenues, Taiwan for 42%, Japan for 9% and China for 5%.

To cope with expected shrinking demand for BLUs used in smartphones arising from increased adoption of AMOLED panels for smartphones, Radiant Opto-Electronics plans to compete for orders for BLUs used in automotive displays and more orders from China-based display panel makers, Wang said. Radiant Opto-Electronics has been preparing for production of BLUs used in automotive displays, with trial production beginning in 2016.

Radiant Opto-Electronics on April 27 decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$4.50 (US$0.15) for 2016.

Radiant Opto-Electronics: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m) Item Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 12,364 (12.8%) 4.1% Gross margin 14.56% up 1.45pp up 4.57pp Net operating profit 1,166 2.5% 127.4% Net profit 721.5 (33.9%) 65.5% Net EPS (NT$) 1.55

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017