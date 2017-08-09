Radiant Opto-Electronics sees revenues rise 41.76% on year in July

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.432 billion (US$146.71 million) for July 2017, representing a 7.84% drop on month and 41.76% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$29.575 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 20.59% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Radiant Opto-Electronics totaled NT$46.237 billion in consolidated revenues, down 12.1% sequentially on year.

ROEC: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 4,432 (7.8%) 41.8% 29,575 20.6% Jun-17 4,809 15.8% 86.1% 25,143 17.5% May-17 4,152 8.8% 41.8% 20,334 8.1% Apr-17 3,818 (12.4%) (4.8%) 16,182 1.9% Mar-17 4,360 14.6% 9.3% 12,364 4.1% Feb-17 3,803 (9.5%) 13.3% 8,004 1.5% Jan-17 4,201 (10.4%) (7.2%) 4,201 (7.2%) Dec-16 4,687 (3.8%) (19.5%) 46,237 (12.1%) Nov-16 4,871 5.4% (18.9%) 41,550 (11.2%) Oct-16 4,623 16.8% (29.4%) 36,679 (10.1%) Sep-16 3,957 10.8% (42.4%) 32,056 (6.4%) Aug-16 3,573 14.3% (30.6%) 28,099 2.7% Jul-16 3,127 21% (9.9%) 24,526 10.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017