Radiant Opto-Electronics sees revenues rise 41.76% on year in July
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.432 billion (US$146.71 million) for July 2017, representing a 7.84% drop on month and 41.76% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$29.575 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 20.59% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Radiant Opto-Electronics totaled NT$46.237 billion in consolidated revenues, down 12.1% sequentially on year.

ROEC: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

ROEC: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

4,432

(7.8%)

41.8%

29,575

20.6%

Jun-17

4,809

15.8%

86.1%

25,143

17.5%

May-17

4,152

8.8%

41.8%

20,334

8.1%

Apr-17

3,818

(12.4%)

(4.8%)

16,182

1.9%

Mar-17

4,360

14.6%

9.3%

12,364

4.1%

Feb-17

3,803

(9.5%)

13.3%

8,004

1.5%

Jan-17

4,201

(10.4%)

(7.2%)

4,201

(7.2%)

Dec-16

4,687

(3.8%)

(19.5%)

46,237

(12.1%)

Nov-16

4,871

5.4%

(18.9%)

41,550

(11.2%)

Oct-16

4,623

16.8%

(29.4%)

36,679

(10.1%)

Sep-16

3,957

10.8%

(42.4%)

32,056

(6.4%)

Aug-16

3,573

14.3%

(30.6%)

28,099

2.7%

Jul-16

3,127

21%

(9.9%)

24,526

10.4%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

