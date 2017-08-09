Radiant Opto-Electronics sees revenues rise 41.76% on year in July

Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.432 billion (US$146.71 million) for July 2017, representing a 7.84% drop on month and 41.76% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$29.575 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 20.59% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Radiant Opto-Electronics totaled NT$46.237 billion in consolidated revenues, down 12.1% sequentially on year.
ROEC: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
4,432
|
(7.8%)
|
41.8%
|
29,575
|
20.6%
Jun-17
|
4,809
|
15.8%
|
86.1%
|
25,143
|
17.5%
May-17
|
4,152
|
8.8%
|
41.8%
|
20,334
|
8.1%
Apr-17
|
3,818
|
(12.4%)
|
(4.8%)
|
16,182
|
1.9%
Mar-17
|
4,360
|
14.6%
|
9.3%
|
12,364
|
4.1%
Feb-17
|
3,803
|
(9.5%)
|
13.3%
|
8,004
|
1.5%
Jan-17
|
4,201
|
(10.4%)
|
(7.2%)
|
4,201
|
(7.2%)
Dec-16
|
4,687
|
(3.8%)
|
(19.5%)
|
46,237
|
(12.1%)
Nov-16
|
4,871
|
5.4%
|
(18.9%)
|
41,550
|
(11.2%)
Oct-16
|
4,623
|
16.8%
|
(29.4%)
|
36,679
|
(10.1%)
Sep-16
|
3,957
|
10.8%
|
(42.4%)
|
32,056
|
(6.4%)
Aug-16
|
3,573
|
14.3%
|
(30.6%)
|
28,099
|
2.7%
Jul-16
|
3,127
|
21%
|
(9.9%)
|
24,526
|
10.4%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017