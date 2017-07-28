Taipei, Saturday, July 29, 2017 06:27 (GMT+8)
BLU supplier Radiant reports strong earnings for 2Q17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 28 July 2017]

Backlight module supplier Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported net profits of NT$760 million (US$25.15 million) for the second quarter of 2017, increasing 34.7% from a year earlier. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$1.64.

For the first half of 2017, net profits totaled NT$1.482 billion, an increase of 48.1% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$3.19 for the January-June period.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through June amounted NT$25.144 billion, up 17.5% on year.

Shipments of BLU units for a new series of iPad products contributed to sales growth at Radiant in the first half of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company is expected to see its revenues and profits continue to move upward in the third quarter, buoyed by steady sales of iPad and iPhone devices, add the paper.

Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
