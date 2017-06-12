Radiant Opto-Electronics revenues up in May

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 June 2017]

Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.152 billion (US$136.88 million) for May 2017, representing a 8.76% increase on month and 41.77% increase on year.

The backlight unit (BLU) maker has totaled NT$20.334 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 8.07% compared with the same time last year.

With OLED posing increasing challenge, the component supplier for LCD displays is adjusting its strategy, looking to extend development and production to automotive display panels, step into development and assembly of LCD TVs, technological cooperation with China-based LCD panel makers and development of light guide plates for innovative applications, company chairman and CEO Wang Pen-jan has revealed.

ROEC: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 4,152 8.8% 41.8% 20,334 8.1% Apr-17 3,818 (12.4%) (4.8%) 16,182 1.9% Mar-17 4,360 14.6% 9.3% 12,364 4.1% Feb-17 3,803 (9.5%) 13.3% 8,004 1.5% Jan-17 4,201 (10.4%) (7.2%) 4,201 (7.2%) Dec-16 4,687 (3.8%) (19.5%) 46,237 (12.1%) Nov-16 4,871 5.4% (18.9%) 41,550 (11.2%) Oct-16 4,623 16.8% (29.4%) 36,679 (10.1%) Sep-16 3,957 10.8% (42.4%) 32,056 (6.4%) Aug-16 3,573 14.3% (30.6%) 28,099 2.7% Jul-16 3,127 21% (9.9%) 24,526 10.4% Jun-16 2,584 (11.8%) (15.7%) 21,399 14.2% May-16 2,929 (27%) (1.9%) 18,815 20%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017