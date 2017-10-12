Radiant September revenues hit 21-month high

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 October 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) supplier Radiant Opto-Electronics saw its consolidated revenues grow 9.1% on month and 32.6% on year to a 21-month high of NT$5.246 billion (US$173.56 million) in September.

Shipments of BLUs for mobile devices, mainly smartphones and tablets, grew 12.7% sequentially to 10.95 million units in September, while those for notebooks and monitors were down 5.2% to 3.4 million units, the company revealed.

BLUs shipped for TV applications totaled 75,000 units in September, up 56.3% on month.

Overall BLU shipments totaled 14.472 million units in September, increasing 8.2% from the previous month.

Third-quarter revenues amounted to NT$14.486 billion, up 13.4% on quarter and 35.9% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$39.629 billion, increasing 23.6% on year.