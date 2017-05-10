Radiant Opto-Electronics sees April revenues drop

MOPS, May 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Radiant Opto-Electronics Corporation has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.818 billion (US$126.19 million) for April 2017, representing a 12.43% drop on month and 4.81% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$16.182 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.86% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -4.93% and finished at NT$63.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 9, 2017.

ROEC: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Apr-17 3,818 (12.4%) (4.8%) 16,182 1.9% Mar-17 4,360 14.6% 9.3% 12,364 4.1% Feb-17 3,803 (9.5%) 13.3% 8,004 1.5% Jan-17 4,201 (10.4%) (7.2%) 4,201 (7.2%) Dec-16 4,687 (3.8%) (19.5%) 46,237 (12.1%) Nov-16 4,871 5.4% (18.9%) 41,550 (11.2%) Oct-16 4,623 16.8% (29.4%) 36,679 (10.1%) Sep-16 3,957 10.8% (42.4%) 32,056 (6.4%) Aug-16 3,573 14.3% (30.6%) 28,099 2.7% Jul-16 3,127 21% (9.9%) 24,526 10.4% Jun-16 2,584 (11.8%) (15.7%) 21,399 14.2% May-16 2,929 (27%) (1.9%) 18,815 20% Apr-16 4,010 0.5% 23.2% 15,886 25.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017