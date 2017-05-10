Radiant Opto-Electronics sees April revenues drop

Radiant Opto-Electronics Corporation has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.818 billion (US$126.19 million) for April 2017, representing a 12.43% drop on month and 4.81% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$16.182 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.86% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -4.93% and finished at NT$63.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 9, 2017.
ROEC: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Apr-17
|
3,818
|
(12.4%)
|
(4.8%)
|
16,182
|
1.9%
Mar-17
|
4,360
|
14.6%
|
9.3%
|
12,364
|
4.1%
Feb-17
|
3,803
|
(9.5%)
|
13.3%
|
8,004
|
1.5%
Jan-17
|
4,201
|
(10.4%)
|
(7.2%)
|
4,201
|
(7.2%)
Dec-16
|
4,687
|
(3.8%)
|
(19.5%)
|
46,237
|
(12.1%)
Nov-16
|
4,871
|
5.4%
|
(18.9%)
|
41,550
|
(11.2%)
Oct-16
|
4,623
|
16.8%
|
(29.4%)
|
36,679
|
(10.1%)
Sep-16
|
3,957
|
10.8%
|
(42.4%)
|
32,056
|
(6.4%)
Aug-16
|
3,573
|
14.3%
|
(30.6%)
|
28,099
|
2.7%
Jul-16
|
3,127
|
21%
|
(9.9%)
|
24,526
|
10.4%
Jun-16
|
2,584
|
(11.8%)
|
(15.7%)
|
21,399
|
14.2%
May-16
|
2,929
|
(27%)
|
(1.9%)
|
18,815
|
20%
Apr-16
|
4,010
|
0.5%
|
23.2%
|
15,886
|
25.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017