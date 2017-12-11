Radiant Opto reports increased revenues for November

Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.026 billion (US$167.52 million) for November 2017, representing a 4.99% increase on month and 3.17% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$49.442 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 18.99% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Radiant Opto totaled NT$46.237 billion in consolidated revenues, down 12.1% sequentially on year.
ROEC: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-17
|
5,026
|
5%
|
3.2%
|
49,442
|
19%
Oct-17
|
4,787
|
(8.8%)
|
3.6%
|
44,416
|
21.1%
Sep-17
|
5,246
|
9.1%
|
32.6%
|
39,629
|
23.6%
Aug-17
|
4,807
|
8.5%
|
34.6%
|
34,383
|
22.4%
Jul-17
|
4,432
|
(7.8%)
|
41.8%
|
29,575
|
20.6%
Jun-17
|
4,809
|
15.8%
|
86.1%
|
25,143
|
17.5%
May-17
|
4,152
|
8.8%
|
41.8%
|
20,334
|
8.1%
Apr-17
|
3,818
|
(12.4%)
|
(4.8%)
|
16,182
|
1.9%
Mar-17
|
4,360
|
14.6%
|
9.3%
|
12,364
|
4.1%
Feb-17
|
3,803
|
(9.5%)
|
13.3%
|
8,004
|
1.5%
Jan-17
|
4,201
|
(10.4%)
|
(7.2%)
|
4,201
|
(7.2%)
Dec-16
|
4,687
|
(3.8%)
|
(19.5%)
|
46,237
|
(12.1%)
Nov-16
|
4,871
|
5.4%
|
(18.9%)
|
41,550
|
(11.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017