Intel collaborating with Preferred Networks in Japan on deep learning
Press release, April 7; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

Intel is collaborating with Japan-based Preferred Networks (PFN) on the development of Chainer, PFN's open source framework for deep learning, with the aim of accelerating deep learning performance on general purpose infrastructure powered by Intel.

The advancement of technologies related to artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning are accelerating the creation of applications ranging from the Internet of Things (IoT) to 5G that further enhance the intrinsic value of data.

The collaboration combines both companies' technologies to help optimize the development and execution of applications that use advanced AI and deep learning frameworks.

