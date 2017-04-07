Japan 2016 digital camera shipments shrink 31.7%, says CIPA

Japan-based vendors together shipped 24.19 million digital cameras globally in 2016, decreasing 31.7% on year, according to Japan-based Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA).
The shipments consisted of 12.582 million consumer digital cameras, down 43.7%; 8.449 million DSLR units, down 13.0%; and 3.159 million MILCs, down 5.6%.
|
Japan vendros' digital camera shipments, 2016
|
Type
|
Market
|
Europe
|
Americas
|
Asia (Japan excl)
|
Japan
|
Others
|
Consumer
|
36.5%
|
25.1%
|
17.9%
|
17.8%
|
2.7%
|
DSLR
|
28.6%
|
28.3%
|
31.8%
|
9.5%
|
1.8%
|
MILC
|
17.6%
|
10.8%
|
35.4%
|
11.8%
|
24.3%
Source: CIPA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017