Japan 2016 digital camera shipments shrink 31.7%, says CIPA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

Japan-based vendors together shipped 24.19 million digital cameras globally in 2016, decreasing 31.7% on year, according to Japan-based Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA).

The shipments consisted of 12.582 million consumer digital cameras, down 43.7%; 8.449 million DSLR units, down 13.0%; and 3.159 million MILCs, down 5.6%.

Japan vendros' digital camera shipments, 2016

Type

Market

Europe

Americas

Asia (Japan excl)

Japan

Others

Consumer

36.5%

25.1%

17.9%

17.8%

2.7%

DSLR

28.6%

28.3%

31.8%

9.5%

1.8%

MILC

17.6%

10.8%

35.4%

11.8%

24.3%

Source: CIPA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

