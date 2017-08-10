Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:13 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: Japan AI focuses on medical applications
Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Though slightly lagging behind in R&D and application of AI (artificial intelligence) technology as compared with the US and some countries in Europe, Japan has a strong AI focus on interpretation of medical images for diagnosis and therapy, according to Digitimes Research.

This is possibly because Japan-based vendors lead globally in medical imaging equipment, Digitimes Research indicated.

Currently, medical application of AI technology mainly covers diagnosis, interpretation of images, prediction of chronic diseases and health management, surgical operation and assistance to doctors. For diagnosis, IBM has outpaced competitors by offering AI-based high-performance computing equipment Watson which is mainly used in oncological diagnosis and therapy.

Among Japan-based vendors of medical imaging equipment, Casio has cooperated with Shinshu University to apply AI technology to diagnosis of skin cancers; Canon has worked with Kyoto University to develop a medical image interpretation system for diagnosing Parkinson's disease; Fujitsu has added a function of search for interstitial lung diseases to Synapse Case Match, a system of information on medical images.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in April 2017 announced the Data Health Plan, a program to implement health care activities efficiently and effectively, by regarding AI, Big Data and care-giving robotics as advanced technologies to hike quality of medical services.

