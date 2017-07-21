Taipei, Friday, July 21, 2017 23:52 (GMT+8)
STMicro denies reports it will suspend taking MCU orders
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 21 July 2017]

STMicroelectronics has dismissed recent reports indicating the company will suspend taking orders for microcontrollers (MCU) until 2018 due to strong demand. "ST continues to manage its business as usual to support customer demand," the company said.

A July 20 report quoted industry sources as saying STMicro had extended delivery lead times for 32-bit MCUs due to strong demand, and had also informed its customers that it would stop taking orders temporarily after July.

Another report from the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) also cited unspecified sources as indicating that STMicro might not resume taking MCU orders until 2018.

STMicro has extended delivery lead times for MCUs to 16-20 weeks, the EDN report quoted sources at distributors for STMicro as saying. Taiwan-based MCU suppliers Holtek Semiconductor, Nuvoton Technology, Weltrend Semiconductor and ELAN Microelectronics are pinpointed as the major beneficiaries of STMicro's tight supply.

