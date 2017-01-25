Holtek posts NT$3.47 EPS for 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Holtek Semiconductor, which designs and develops standard microcontrollers (MCU) and consumer electronics IC solutions, has reported net profits for 2016 decreased 2.8% on year to NT$784 million (US$25 million). EPS for the year came to NT$3.47.

Holtek attributed the profit decline to rising operating costs. The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.16 billion in 2016, up 4.8% on year.

MCU sales accounted for 71% of Holtek's 2016 revenues, the company disclosed. China (including Hong Kong) remained Holtek's largest market, accounting for 72% of total revenues for the year.

Holtek saw its fourth-quarter revenues grow 1.3% sequentially to NT$1.08 billion, thanks to brisk demand for mobile power devices and motor control applications. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.92.

Looking forward, Holtek indicated MCU shipments prior to the Lunar New Year holidays have been strong. Nevertheless, there is some uncertainty about demand after the break, the company said.

Holtek's revenues for the first quarter of 2017 are expected to drop sequentially, but will still outperform the year-ago levels, according to market watchers.