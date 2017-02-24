Taiwan January manufacturing production index down on month, up on year, says MOEA

Taiwan recorded a manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 106.13 for January 2017, decreasing 6.81% on month but increasing 3.80% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on February 23.
|
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, January 2017
|
|
January 2017
|
M/M
|
Y/Y
|
All manufacturing industries
|
106.13
|
(6.81%)
|
3.80%
|
IC and related industries
|
184.20
|
(4.03%)
|
29.53%
|
TFT-LCD panel and component industries
|
91.40
|
(6.38%)
|
5.86%
|
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
|
68.13
|
(11.78%)
|
(10.53%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017