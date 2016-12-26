Taiwan November manufacturing production index up, says MOEA

Taiwan recorded a manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 112.91 for November 2016, increasing 2.05% on month and 10.36% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on December 23.
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, November 2016
November 2016
M/M
Y/Y
January-November average
Y/Y
All manufacturing industries
112.91
2.05%
10.36%
106.66
1.35%
IC and related industries
195.77
4.28%
37.64%
172.30
11.51%
TFT-LCD panel and component industries
92.16
(2.29%)
8.88%
85.99
(2.73%)
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
83.10
4.84%
(3.65%)
77.23
(3.95%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016