Taiwan November manufacturing production index up, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 26 December 2016]

Taiwan recorded a manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 112.91 for November 2016, increasing 2.05% on month and 10.36% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on December 23.

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, November 2016

November 2016

M/M

Y/Y

January-November average

Y/Y

All manufacturing industries

112.91

2.05%

10.36%

106.66

1.35%

IC and related industries

195.77

4.28%

37.64%

172.30

11.51%

TFT-LCD panel and component industries

92.16

(2.29%)

8.88%

85.99

(2.73%)

Computers, electronics and optical product industries

83.10

4.84%

(3.65%)

77.23

(3.95%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016

