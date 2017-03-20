Taipei, Wednesday, March 22, 2017 06:50 (GMT+8)
Gudeng seeing robust 12-inch fab equipment orders from China
Josephine Lien, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 March 2017]

Taiwan-based Gudeng Precision Industrial, a semiconductor front-end equipment manufacturer specializing in mask solution products and wafer handling equipment, has enjoyed a pull-in of orders for new 12-inch fabs in China.

Gudeng has landed wafer carrier orders for a number of new 12-inch fabs in China from major IC foundries, according to company chairman and CEO Bill Chiu. Revenues generated from China have accounted for about 10% of Gudeng's total revenues, and the country as a proportion of company revenues is set to outpace Taiwan after three years, said Chiu.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics (UMC) and Powerchip Technology are reportedly among Gudeng's 12-inch foundry clients.

SMIC has disclosed plans to open new 12-inch fabs - one in Shanghai and the other in Shenzhen - in 2017 and 2018, while TSMC is scheduled to start operating its first China-based 12-inch facility in Nanjing in 2018.

UMC recently announced the opening of its 12-inch JV fab in Xiamen, China, while Powerchip Technology's 12-inch JV fab in Hefei is expected to enter its volume production stage later in 2017.

In addition, a new 12-inch foundry run by former SMIC CEO Richard Chang in Shanghai has placed wafer carrier orders with Gudeng, according to industry sources. Gudeng is also vying for orders from Tsinghua Unigroup, which has announced its aggressive expansion plan with new 12-inch fabs set to be built in Chengdu, Nanjing and Wuhan, said the sources.

Gudeng's EUV (extreme ultraviolet) equipment will also play another driver of the company's future growth. Gudeng has reportedly obtained EUV mask solutions from TSMC and Intel.

