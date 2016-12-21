Taiwan sees increased November export order value, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 December 2016]

Taiwan received export orders worth US$43.62 billion in total in November 2016, increasing 2.2% on month and 7.0% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on December 20.

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for November, generating US$14.58 billion and US$11.75 billion.

The total export order value for January-November stood at US$403.30 billion, dropping 2.4% on year.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value, November 2016 (US$b) Market November 2016 January-November 2016 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 12.97 29.7% 10.1% 115.63 28.7% 0.6% China plus Hong Kong 10.25 23.5% 11.0% 96.95 24.0% (1.2%) Europe 9.77 22.4% 3.3% 78.32 19.4% (2.8%) Japan 2.14 4.9% (0.4%) 22.50 5.6% (18.4%) Six ASEAN* countries together 4.52 10.4% 2.2% 47.69 11.8% 2.0%

*Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016