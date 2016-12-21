Taiwan sees increased November export order value, says MOEA

Taiwan received export orders worth US$43.62 billion in total in November 2016, increasing 2.2% on month and 7.0% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on December 20.
IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for November, generating US$14.58 billion and US$11.75 billion.
The total export order value for January-November stood at US$403.30 billion, dropping 2.4% on year.
|
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value, November 2016 (US$b)
|
Market
|
November 2016
|
January-November 2016
|
Amount
|
Proportion of total
|
Y/Y
|
Amount
|
Proportion of total
|
Y/Y
|
US
|
12.97
|
29.7%
|
10.1%
|
115.63
|
28.7%
|
0.6%
|
China plus Hong Kong
|
10.25
|
23.5%
|
11.0%
|
96.95
|
24.0%
|
(1.2%)
|
Europe
|
9.77
|
22.4%
|
3.3%
|
78.32
|
19.4%
|
(2.8%)
|
Japan
|
2.14
|
4.9%
|
(0.4%)
|
22.50
|
5.6%
|
(18.4%)
|
Six ASEAN* countries together
|
4.52
|
10.4%
|
2.2%
|
47.69
|
11.8%
|
2.0%
*Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016