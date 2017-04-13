Chin-Poon 1Q17 revenues slip, Tripod up

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 13 April 2017]

PCB maker Chin-Poon Industrial, which has more than 70% of its revenues come from the auto industry, saw its first-quarter revenues slip 1.4% from a year earlier while revenues at fellow PCB firm Tripod Technology, which has more diversified products, grew 3.4% on year.

Chin-Poon has announced consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 reached NT$5.99 billion (US$196.1 million). The company reported revenues of NT$2.226 billion for March 2017, up nearly 18% sequentially but down 0.04% from a year ago when the company generated record-high revenues of NT$2.227 billion.

Chin-Poon posted net profits of NT$661 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 14.7% on quarter and about 9% from a year earlier, when the company saw its revenues increase 0.5% sequentially and 5.4% on year to about NT$6 billion. EPS for the fourth quarter came to NT$1.66.

For 2016, Chin-Poon announced net profits of NT$2.49 billion on revenues of NT$23.94 billion representing on-year increases of 5.7% in revenues and 25.9% in profits. EPS for the year reached NT$6.26.

Tripod Technology, which manufactures PCBs for a broad range of applications including PCs, mobile devices, automotive electronics, servers and networking equipment, has reported consolidated revenues for March 2017 increased 8.9% on year and 7.5% sequentially to NT$3.61 billion. Revenues totaled NT$10.29 billion for the first quarter of 2017, down 8.9% on quarter but up 3.4% from a year ago.

Tripod posted net profits of NT$1.23 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, up 49.5% on year and 26.2% sequentially, when revenues grew 0.7% from a year earlier but slid 2.9% on quarter to NT$11.29 billion. EPS for the fourth quarter arrived at NT$2.35.

Tripod's revenues for 2016 climbed to a record high of NT$43.51 billion, while net profits reached a five-year high of NT$3.57 billion. EPS for the year came to NT$6.80.