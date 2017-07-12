Tripod Technology revenues up 3% in June

Tripod Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.685 billion (US$120.98 million) for June 2017, representing a 3.06% increase on month and 2.57% increase on year.
The PCB maker has totaled NT$20.921 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.52% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Tripod Technology totaled NT$43.513 billion in consolidated revenues, up 0.3% sequentially on year.
Tripod: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jun-17
|
3,685
|
3.1%
|
2.6%
|
20,921
|
1.5%
May-17
|
3,576
|
5.9%
|
(0.6%)
|
17,236
|
1.3%
Apr-17
|
3,375
|
(6.4%)
|
(2.8%)
|
13,660
|
1.8%
Mar-17
|
3,608
|
7.5%
|
8.9%
|
10,285
|
3.4%
Feb-17
|
3,357
|
1.1%
|
13.6%
|
6,677
|
0.7%
Jan-17
|
3,320
|
(8.8%)
|
(9.7%)
|
3,320
|
(9.7%)
Dec-16
|
3,639
|
(5.6%)
|
1.9%
|
43,513
|
0.3%
Nov-16
|
3,856
|
1.7%
|
2.2%
|
39,874
|
0.2%
Oct-16
|
3,791
|
(3.2%)
|
(2%)
|
36,018
|
(0.1%)
Sep-16
|
3,915
|
(0.2%)
|
(5.7%)
|
32,227
|
0.2%
Aug-16
|
3,923
|
3.8%
|
(1.1%)
|
28,312
|
1%
Jul-16
|
3,780
|
5.2%
|
(1.3%)
|
24,388
|
1.4%
Jun-16
|
3,593
|
(0.1%)
|
3.2%
|
20,608
|
1.9%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017