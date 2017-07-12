Tripod Technology revenues up 3% in June

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Tripod Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.685 billion (US$120.98 million) for June 2017, representing a 3.06% increase on month and 2.57% increase on year.

The PCB maker has totaled NT$20.921 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.52% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Tripod Technology totaled NT$43.513 billion in consolidated revenues, up 0.3% sequentially on year.

Tripod: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jun-17 3,685 3.1% 2.6% 20,921 1.5% May-17 3,576 5.9% (0.6%) 17,236 1.3% Apr-17 3,375 (6.4%) (2.8%) 13,660 1.8% Mar-17 3,608 7.5% 8.9% 10,285 3.4% Feb-17 3,357 1.1% 13.6% 6,677 0.7% Jan-17 3,320 (8.8%) (9.7%) 3,320 (9.7%) Dec-16 3,639 (5.6%) 1.9% 43,513 0.3% Nov-16 3,856 1.7% 2.2% 39,874 0.2% Oct-16 3,791 (3.2%) (2%) 36,018 (0.1%) Sep-16 3,915 (0.2%) (5.7%) 32,227 0.2% Aug-16 3,923 3.8% (1.1%) 28,312 1% Jul-16 3,780 5.2% (1.3%) 24,388 1.4% Jun-16 3,593 (0.1%) 3.2% 20,608 1.9%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017