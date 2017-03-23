PCB maker Chin-Poon reports record high earnings for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 March 2017]

PCB maker Chin-Poon Industrial saw its net profits increase 25.9% on year to a record high of NT$2.489 billion (US$81.63 million) in 2016. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$6.26 for the year, also the company's highest annual EPS ever.

Based on the earnings, the company plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$3.20 for 2016.

Due to increasing demand from the automobile sector, Chin-Poon has decided to invest US$30 million to expand the production capacity of its plant in Changshu, Jiangsu.

During the January-February period of 2017, the company generated revenues of NT$3.764 billion, down 2.21% on year.

The company's stock price finished unchanged at NT$60.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 22.