Chin-Poon, Tripod January revenues decrease
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 February 2017]

PCB makers Chin-Poon Industrial and Tripod Technology have both reported on-year revenue decreases of 6.8% and 9.7%, respectively, for January 2017.

Chin-Poon, which has more than 70% of its revenues come from the auto industry, announced January consolidated revenues declined 5.9% sequentially to NT$1.88 billion (US$60.6 million).

Tripod, which has more diversified offerings including PC-use PCBs, HDI boards and other product lines for automotive electronics, servers and networking equipment, posted January revenues fell 8.8% on month to NT$3.32 billion.

Chin-Poon enjoyed record revenues of NT$23.92 billion in 2016, while Tripod's revenues stayed almost flat at NT$43.51 billion.

Chin-Poon reported net profits for the first three quarters of 2016 climbed 33.4% from a year earlier to NT$1.83 billion. EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$4.60.

Tripod generated net profits of NT$2.34 billion in the first three quarters of 2016, with EPS coming to NT$4.45.

