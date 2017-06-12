Chin-Poon Industrial revenues rise in May

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Chin-Poon Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.102 billion (US$69.75 million) for May 2017, representing a 7.82% increase on month and 8.1% increase on year.

The PCD maker has totaled NT$10.042 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.15% compared with the same time last year.

Due to increasing demand from the automobile sector, Chin-Poon said in March that it would invest US$30 million to expand production capacity at its plant in Changshu, Jiangsu.

Chin-Poon: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 2,102 7.8% 8.1% 10,042 1.2% Apr-17 1,950 (12.4%) 2.2% 7,939 (0.6%) Mar-17 2,226 18% (0%) 5,990 (1.4%) Feb-17 1,887 0.5% 2.9% 3,764 (2.2%) Jan-17 1,877 (5.9%) (6.8%) 1,877 (6.8%) Dec-16 1,995 (5.1%) 6.3% 23,918 5.8% Nov-16 2,102 12.6% 12.8% 21,923 5.8% Oct-16 1,866 0.7% (2.1%) 19,821 5.1% Sep-16 1,854 (6.8%) (6.1%) 17,955 5.9% Aug-16 1,988 (6.9%) 1.1% 16,102 7.5% Jul-16 2,134 4% 7.7% 14,114 8.4% Jun-16 2,051 5.5% 2.7% 11,979 8.6% May-16 1,945 1.9% 12.1% 9,928 9.9%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017