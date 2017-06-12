Taipei, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 13:34 (GMT+8)
Chin-Poon Industrial revenues rise in May
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Chin-Poon Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.102 billion (US$69.75 million) for May 2017, representing a 7.82% increase on month and 8.1% increase on year.

The PCD maker has totaled NT$10.042 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.15% compared with the same time last year.

Due to increasing demand from the automobile sector, Chin-Poon said in March that it would invest US$30 million to expand production capacity at its plant in Changshu, Jiangsu.

Chin-Poon: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Chin-Poon: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

May-17

2,102

7.8%

8.1%

10,042

1.2%

Apr-17

1,950

(12.4%)

2.2%

7,939

(0.6%)

Mar-17

2,226

18%

(0%)

5,990

(1.4%)

Feb-17

1,887

0.5%

2.9%

3,764

(2.2%)

Jan-17

1,877

(5.9%)

(6.8%)

1,877

(6.8%)

Dec-16

1,995

(5.1%)

6.3%

23,918

5.8%

Nov-16

2,102

12.6%

12.8%

21,923

5.8%

Oct-16

1,866

0.7%

(2.1%)

19,821

5.1%

Sep-16

1,854

(6.8%)

(6.1%)

17,955

5.9%

Aug-16

1,988

(6.9%)

1.1%

16,102

7.5%

Jul-16

2,134

4%

7.7%

14,114

8.4%

Jun-16

2,051

5.5%

2.7%

11,979

8.6%

May-16

1,945

1.9%

12.1%

9,928

9.9%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

