Chin-Poon Industrial revenues rise in May

Chin-Poon Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.102 billion (US$69.75 million) for May 2017, representing a 7.82% increase on month and 8.1% increase on year.
The PCD maker has totaled NT$10.042 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.15% compared with the same time last year.
Due to increasing demand from the automobile sector, Chin-Poon said in March that it would invest US$30 million to expand production capacity at its plant in Changshu, Jiangsu.
Chin-Poon: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
2,102
|
7.8%
|
8.1%
|
10,042
|
1.2%
Apr-17
|
1,950
|
(12.4%)
|
2.2%
|
7,939
|
(0.6%)
Mar-17
|
2,226
|
18%
|
(0%)
|
5,990
|
(1.4%)
Feb-17
|
1,887
|
0.5%
|
2.9%
|
3,764
|
(2.2%)
Jan-17
|
1,877
|
(5.9%)
|
(6.8%)
|
1,877
|
(6.8%)
Dec-16
|
1,995
|
(5.1%)
|
6.3%
|
23,918
|
5.8%
Nov-16
|
2,102
|
12.6%
|
12.8%
|
21,923
|
5.8%
Oct-16
|
1,866
|
0.7%
|
(2.1%)
|
19,821
|
5.1%
Sep-16
|
1,854
|
(6.8%)
|
(6.1%)
|
17,955
|
5.9%
Aug-16
|
1,988
|
(6.9%)
|
1.1%
|
16,102
|
7.5%
Jul-16
|
2,134
|
4%
|
7.7%
|
14,114
|
8.4%
Jun-16
|
2,051
|
5.5%
|
2.7%
|
11,979
|
8.6%
May-16
|
1,945
|
1.9%
|
12.1%
|
9,928
|
9.9%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017