Tripod disposes of factory and land in China

MOPS; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 19 May 2017]

Taiwan-based PCB firm Tripod Technology announced on May 18 the company had disposed of a factory and land located in Zhejiang province of China for CNY73.99 million (US$10.7 million).

Tripod estimated it will recognize a gain of NT$129 million (US$4.2 million) from the sale.

In China, Tripod has plants in Wuxi, Jiangsu province and Xiantao, Hubei. The company also has a production site in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan.

Tripod generated revenues of NT$3.38 billion in April 2017, down 6.4% sequentially and 2.8% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through April increased 1.8% from a year earlier to NT$13.66 billion.

Tripod posted net profits of NT$901 million in the first quarter of 2017, up 34.4% on year, with EPS reaching NT$1.71.

Tripod manufactures PCBs for a broad range of applications including PCs, mobile devices, automotive electronics, servers and networking equipment.