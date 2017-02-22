PCB maker Tripod sees EPS hit 5-year high in 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

PCB maker Tripod Technology has reported net profits of NT$3.573 billion (US$116.15 million) for 2016, increasing 26% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$6.80 for 2016, the highest level in five years.

Tripod's net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2016 came to NT$1.233 billion, the company's highest quarterly earnings in 26 quarters. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$2.34 for the quarter.

The company ships the bulk of its HDI boards to a number of China-based smartphone makers, including Huawei, ZTE, Coolpad, Lenovo and Xiaomi Technology, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Tripod currently has a total production capacity of 8.5 million square feet of PCB products a month, said the paper.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.60 to close at NT$84.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange during the February 22 session.