Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:55 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
PCB maker Tripod sees EPS hit 5-year high in 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

PCB maker Tripod Technology has reported net profits of NT$3.573 billion (US$116.15 million) for 2016, increasing 26% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$6.80 for 2016, the highest level in five years.

Tripod's net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2016 came to NT$1.233 billion, the company's highest quarterly earnings in 26 quarters. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$2.34 for the quarter.

The company ships the bulk of its HDI boards to a number of China-based smartphone makers, including Huawei, ZTE, Coolpad, Lenovo and Xiaomi Technology, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Tripod currently has a total production capacity of 8.5 million square feet of PCB products a month, said the paper.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.60 to close at NT$84.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange during the February 22 session.

Realtime news

  • Pegatron subsidiary acquires equipment for plants in China

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:35

  • MediaTek gross margin unlikely to rebound

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:18

  • Industrial robot makers expanding capacity for upcoming competition

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:16

  • Diode maker Eris to hand out NT$3.46 in dividends for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:10

  • Transition to 18-inch wafers unlikely to happen over next 3 years, says Applied

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:09

  • MediaTek-Richtek deal probed for possible insider trading

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:08

  • Elan expects to post 6-9% decrease in 1Q17 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

  • WPG expects sales to recover starting 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link