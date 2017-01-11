Tripod revenues up on year in December

MOPS, January 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Tripod Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.639 billion (US$114.06 million) for December 2016, representing a 5.63% drop on month and 1.94% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$43.513 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 0.3% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Tripod Technology totaled NT$43.383 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.24% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 1.72% and finished at NT$74.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.

Tripod: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 3,639 (5.6%) 1.9% 43,513 0.3% Nov-16 3,856 1.7% 2.2% 39,874 0.2% Oct-16 3,791 (3.2%) (2%) 36,018 (0.1%) Sep-16 3,915 (0.2%) (5.7%) 32,227 0.2% Aug-16 3,923 3.8% (1.1%) 28,312 1% Jul-16 3,780 5.2% (1.3%) 24,388 1.4% Jun-16 3,593 (0.1%) 3.2% 20,608 1.9% May-16 3,597 3.6% 8.5% 17,015 1.6% Apr-16 3,473 4.9% 1.1% 13,418 (0.1%) Mar-16 3,312 12.1% 3% 9,945 (0.5%) Feb-16 2,955 (19.7%) 0.8% 6,633 (2.2%) Jan-16 3,678 3% (4.4%) 3,678 (4.4%) Dec-15 3,570 (5.4%) (1.1%) 43,383 2.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017