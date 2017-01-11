Tripod revenues up on year in December

Tripod Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.639 billion (US$114.06 million) for December 2016, representing a 5.63% drop on month and 1.94% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$43.513 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 0.3% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Tripod Technology totaled NT$43.383 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.24% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed 1.72% and finished at NT$74.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.
Tripod: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
3,639
|
(5.6%)
|
1.9%
|
43,513
|
0.3%
Nov-16
|
3,856
|
1.7%
|
2.2%
|
39,874
|
0.2%
Oct-16
|
3,791
|
(3.2%)
|
(2%)
|
36,018
|
(0.1%)
Sep-16
|
3,915
|
(0.2%)
|
(5.7%)
|
32,227
|
0.2%
Aug-16
|
3,923
|
3.8%
|
(1.1%)
|
28,312
|
1%
Jul-16
|
3,780
|
5.2%
|
(1.3%)
|
24,388
|
1.4%
Jun-16
|
3,593
|
(0.1%)
|
3.2%
|
20,608
|
1.9%
May-16
|
3,597
|
3.6%
|
8.5%
|
17,015
|
1.6%
Apr-16
|
3,473
|
4.9%
|
1.1%
|
13,418
|
(0.1%)
Mar-16
|
3,312
|
12.1%
|
3%
|
9,945
|
(0.5%)
Feb-16
|
2,955
|
(19.7%)
|
0.8%
|
6,633
|
(2.2%)
Jan-16
|
3,678
|
3%
|
(4.4%)
|
3,678
|
(4.4%)
Dec-15
|
3,570
|
(5.4%)
|
(1.1%)
|
43,383
|
2.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017