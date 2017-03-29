Taipei, Thursday, March 30, 2017 18:06 (GMT+8)
Hua Hong seeing robust smart-card chip demand
Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

Hua Hong Semiconductor, a China-based pure-play 8-inch foundry, expects its shipments for smart-card chips to continue enjoying robust growth in 2017.

Hua Hong saw its shipments for smart-card chips more than double in 2016, according to company executive VP Heng Fan. Shipments are set to continue their "explosive growth" in 2017, said Fan.

Hua Hong is dedicated to providing specialty processes for the fabrication of smart-card chips and other security solutions. The company also expects chip demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and green energy applications to have huge potential in China, Fan indicated.

Hua Hong provides eNVM (embedded non-volatile memory) technology solutions from 0.25-micron to 90nm low-power and low-leakage process nodes to satisfy chip demand for a wide range of IoT applications such as wearable devices, smart meters and car electronics equipment, Fan said.

Hua Hong also offers IGBT process technology, which provides a full spectrum of solutions ranging from low to high voltage for various power devices for green energy applications such as smart lighting and other smart control systems, Fan said. Hua Hong's IGBT process technology has already reached mass production stage, Fan indicated.

Hua Hong teamed up with clients to develop successfully 600V-1200V field-stop (FS) IGBT process, Fan said. The China-based 8-inch foundry has cumulatively shipped over 30,000 wafers processed with FS IGBT process technology, according to Fan.

