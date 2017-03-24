Shanghai QST enjoys robust MEMS sensor shipments

Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

MEMS sensor startup Shanghai Quality Sensor Technology (QST) saw its shipments jump five-fold in 2016 compared to the previous year, driven by the fast-growing market for accelerators, gyroscopes and other MEMS sensors, according to Joseph Xie, founder and CEO of the company.

QST's MEMS sensor shipments will exceed five million units per month in 2017 from the two million shipped on on average in 2016, said Xie. QST's overall shipments for 2017 are set to continue their robust growth, Xie indicated.

QST has seen its supply fall short of demand, Xie said. In fact, chip supply is the largest bottleneck for the company's growth. Xie noted.

Smartphones remain QST's target market. With the number of chips and the chip complexity increasing for smartphones, MEMS demand for smartphones will continue to expand filling foundries' 8-inch fab capacity. The problem is that foundries are unlikely to expand their 8-inch capacity, Xie identified.

QST is fabless and has partnered with IC foundries including Hua Hong Semiconductor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Xie said. QST has also formed strategic alliances with its production partners by buying its own fab tools and installing them at the partners' fabs, Xie indicated.

QST is already shipping its MEMS sensors to a number of smartphone companies, and expects to cut into the supply chain for Huawei's devices in 2017, according to Xie. QST will also expanded its offerings to include MEMS altimeters in 2017, said Xie.

Beyond smartphones, emerging technologies in the fields of Big Data, IoT and AI are looking to create a new wave of demand in the semiconductor industry, Xie commented.

QST founder and CEO Joseph Xie

Photo: Claire Sung, Digitimes, March 2017