Taipei, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 01:55 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
37°C
SPIL July revenues rise 6%
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

IC packaging and testing house Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) saw its July revenues climb to a 7-month high of NT$7.26 billion (US$240.1 million).

SPIL's revenues for July 2017 represented a 5.6% sequential increase but a 0.8% on-year drop. Revenues for the first seven months of the year totaled NT$47.24 billion, down 2.2% from a year earlier.

Market watchers expect SPIL to post sequential revenue growth in the third quarter driven mainly by a pick-up of orders for communications and consumer electronics applications.

SPIL saw its revenues increase 4.5% sequentially to NT$20.42 billion in the second quarter, while gross margin slid 0.81pp on quarter to 18.4%. The company reported net profits of NT$2.16 billion for the second quarter, up a robust 116.6% sequentially, with EPS reaching NT$0.69 compared with NT$0.32 in the prior quarter.

Realtime news

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Bits + chips | 5h ago

  • Macronix intros new OctaFlash to power instant-on applications

    Bits + chips | 5h 2min ago

  • Nvidia invests in China self-driving startup

    IT + CE | 5h 4min ago

  • Darfon nets NT$0.82 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 18min ago

  • NSP sees net loss per share of NT$1.83 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 19min ago

  • GET sees net loss per share of NT$1.63 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 20min ago

  • CPT, HannStar July revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | 5h 21min ago

  • NVM IP provider eMemory optimistic about 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • Foxconn to work with Rockwell Automation for Wisconsin plants

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • Giga Solar July revenues down on year

    Before Going to Press | 6h 6min ago

  • GCS optimistic about GaAs demand for VCSEL, data center applications

    Before Going to Press | 6h 7min ago

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

  • Quanta Storage showcases own-brand SSD

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link