SPIL July revenues rise 6%

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

IC packaging and testing house Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) saw its July revenues climb to a 7-month high of NT$7.26 billion (US$240.1 million).

SPIL's revenues for July 2017 represented a 5.6% sequential increase but a 0.8% on-year drop. Revenues for the first seven months of the year totaled NT$47.24 billion, down 2.2% from a year earlier.

Market watchers expect SPIL to post sequential revenue growth in the third quarter driven mainly by a pick-up of orders for communications and consumer electronics applications.

SPIL saw its revenues increase 4.5% sequentially to NT$20.42 billion in the second quarter, while gross margin slid 0.81pp on quarter to 18.4%. The company reported net profits of NT$2.16 billion for the second quarter, up a robust 116.6% sequentially, with EPS reaching NT$0.69 compared with NT$0.32 in the prior quarter.