Taipei, Friday, January 6, 2017 13:26 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
SPIL posts record 2016 revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

IC packaging specialist Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) saw its 2016 revenues climb to a record NT$85.11 billion (US$2.66 billion).

SPIL reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.47 billion for December 2016, up 2.7% sequentially and 7.7% on year. Revenues came to NT$22.18 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, rising about 1% on quarter and hitting a record high for the second consecutive quarter.

SPIL posted revenues of NT$21.96 billion in the third quarter of 2016. Net profits for the quarter slid 4.2% sequentially, however, due to appreciation of the NT dollar.

SPIL generated revenues of NT$62.93 billion in the first three quarters of 2016, up 1.4% from a year earlier, while gross margin fell 3.6pp on year to 22.4%. Net profits for the 9-month period came to NT$7.1 billion, down 20.8% from the same period in 2015, with EPS reaching NT$2.28 compared with NT$2.88 a year ago.

In other news, SPIL disclosed recently plans to budget NT$15.5 billion in capex for 2017, down from the NT$17.9 billion targeted for 2016.

Market watchers expect SPIL to put its focus for 2017 on fan-out wafer packaging and other high-end packaging technologies. A portion of SPIL's 2017 capex will also be used for R&D of 3D IC technologies, according to the watchers.

Realtime news

  • China to deduct 5.3GWp from 2017 target total PV installation capacity

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:13

  • BenQ Materials December revenues hit 14-month high

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:11

  • Taiwan market: About 6,000 4G base stations on 2600MHz bands set up, says NCC

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:11

  • Merry Electronics December revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:09

  • TPK Holding sees increased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:08

  • Darfon Electronics December revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:07

  • BT selects MediaTek to provide chips for home wireless networks

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:03

  • Catcher Technology December revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:03

  • Adata December revenues drop to 3-month low

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:01

  • Darfon Electronics buys back 6.01% stake

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:00

  • Mag.Layers Scientific Technics sees decreased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:00

  • Global Unichip posts record December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 21:59

  • Waffer Technology sees increased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 21:58

  • SPIL posts record 2016 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 21:57

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
EYF Enterprises
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link