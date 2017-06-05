SPIL May revenues rise 7%

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 5 June 2017]

IC packager Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) saw its May revenues increase 6.7% sequentially to NT$6.99 billion (US$232.4 million).

Compared to a year ago, SPIL's revenues for May 2017 represented a 6.3% decrease. The company's cumulative 2017 revenue through May came to NT$33.1 billion, down 1.5% on year.

Market watchers expect SPIL to post a 4-5% sequential increase in revenues for the second quarter of 2017 to between NT$20.3 billion and NT$20.5 billion. Stable growth in demand for PCs and memory will buoy SPIL's sales performance in the second quarter, but growth in demand for high-end smartphone chips from China remains uncertain, according to the watchers.





SPIL: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Apr-17 6,554 (1.7%) (4%) 26,105 (0.1%) Mar-17 6,668 11.1% 3.9% 19,552 1.3% Feb-17 6,002 (12.8%) (3.9%) 12,884 (0%) Jan-17 6,881 (7.9%) 3.7% 6,881 3.7% Dec-16 7,469 2.7% 7.7% 85,112 2.7% Nov-16 7,271 (2.3%) 7.4% 77,643 2.3% Oct-16 7,438 3.2% 5.3% 70,372 1.8% Sep-16 7,207 (3%) 3.5% 62,934 1.4% Aug-16 7,433 1.6% 10.7% 55,727 1.1% Jul-16 7,315 (1.1%) 15.2% 48,295 (0.2%) Jun-16 7,393 (0.9%) 7.5% 40,979 (2.5%) May-16 7,461 9.3% 0.7% 33,587 (4.5%) Apr-16 6,826 6.3% (1.9%) 26,126 (5.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017