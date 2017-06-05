SPIL May revenues rise 7%

IC packager Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) saw its May revenues increase 6.7% sequentially to NT$6.99 billion (US$232.4 million).
Compared to a year ago, SPIL's revenues for May 2017 represented a 6.3% decrease. The company's cumulative 2017 revenue through May came to NT$33.1 billion, down 1.5% on year.
Market watchers expect SPIL to post a 4-5% sequential increase in revenues for the second quarter of 2017 to between NT$20.3 billion and NT$20.5 billion. Stable growth in demand for PCs and memory will buoy SPIL's sales performance in the second quarter, but growth in demand for high-end smartphone chips from China remains uncertain, according to the watchers.
SPIL: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Apr-17
|
6,554
|
(1.7%)
|
(4%)
|
26,105
|
(0.1%)
Mar-17
|
6,668
|
11.1%
|
3.9%
|
19,552
|
1.3%
Feb-17
|
6,002
|
(12.8%)
|
(3.9%)
|
12,884
|
(0%)
Jan-17
|
6,881
|
(7.9%)
|
3.7%
|
6,881
|
3.7%
Dec-16
|
7,469
|
2.7%
|
7.7%
|
85,112
|
2.7%
Nov-16
|
7,271
|
(2.3%)
|
7.4%
|
77,643
|
2.3%
Oct-16
|
7,438
|
3.2%
|
5.3%
|
70,372
|
1.8%
Sep-16
|
7,207
|
(3%)
|
3.5%
|
62,934
|
1.4%
Aug-16
|
7,433
|
1.6%
|
10.7%
|
55,727
|
1.1%
Jul-16
|
7,315
|
(1.1%)
|
15.2%
|
48,295
|
(0.2%)
Jun-16
|
7,393
|
(0.9%)
|
7.5%
|
40,979
|
(2.5%)
May-16
|
7,461
|
9.3%
|
0.7%
|
33,587
|
(4.5%)
Apr-16
|
6,826
|
6.3%
|
(1.9%)
|
26,126
|
(5.9%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017