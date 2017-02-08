SPIL to enjoy another year of record revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

IC packaging specialist Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) will likely see its 2017 revenues hit a record high for the second consecutive year, according to market watchers.

SPIL is expected to post flat or slight on-year growth in revenues for the first quarter of 2017, and a 5-10% increase for all of the year, said the watchers.

SPIL's consolidated revenues for January 2017 reached NT$6.88 billion (US$221.5 million), up 3.7% on year but down 7.9% sequentially. Despite the sequential decrease, January revenues were relatively high compared to the same quarter in previous years.

SPIL had record revenues of US$85.11 billion in 2016. The company generated net profits of NT$9.93 billion in 2016, up 13.4% on year, with EPS reaching NT$3.19.

SPIL: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 6,881 (7.9%) 3.7% 6,881 3.7% Dec-16 7,469 2.7% 7.7% 85,112 2.7% Nov-16 7,271 (2.3%) 7.4% 77,643 2.3% Oct-16 7,438 3.2% 5.3% 70,372 1.8% Sep-16 7,207 (3%) 3.5% 62,934 1.4% Aug-16 7,433 1.6% 10.7% 55,727 1.1% Jul-16 7,315 (1.1%) 15.2% 48,295 (0.2%) Jun-16 7,393 (0.9%) 7.5% 40,979 (2.5%) May-16 7,461 9.3% 0.7% 33,587 (4.5%) Apr-16 6,826 6.3% (1.9%) 26,126 (5.9%) Mar-16 6,421 2.8% (13.7%) 19,299 (7.2%) Feb-16 6,245 (5.8%) (3.6%) 12,878 (3.6%) Jan-16 6,633 (4.3%) (3.7%) 6,633 (3.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017