SPIL to enjoy another year of record revenues

IC packaging specialist Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) will likely see its 2017 revenues hit a record high for the second consecutive year, according to market watchers.
SPIL is expected to post flat or slight on-year growth in revenues for the first quarter of 2017, and a 5-10% increase for all of the year, said the watchers.
SPIL's consolidated revenues for January 2017 reached NT$6.88 billion (US$221.5 million), up 3.7% on year but down 7.9% sequentially. Despite the sequential decrease, January revenues were relatively high compared to the same quarter in previous years.
SPIL had record revenues of US$85.11 billion in 2016. The company generated net profits of NT$9.93 billion in 2016, up 13.4% on year, with EPS reaching NT$3.19.
SPIL: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
6,881
|
(7.9%)
|
3.7%
|
6,881
|
3.7%
Dec-16
|
7,469
|
2.7%
|
7.7%
|
85,112
|
2.7%
Nov-16
|
7,271
|
(2.3%)
|
7.4%
|
77,643
|
2.3%
Oct-16
|
7,438
|
3.2%
|
5.3%
|
70,372
|
1.8%
Sep-16
|
7,207
|
(3%)
|
3.5%
|
62,934
|
1.4%
Aug-16
|
7,433
|
1.6%
|
10.7%
|
55,727
|
1.1%
Jul-16
|
7,315
|
(1.1%)
|
15.2%
|
48,295
|
(0.2%)
Jun-16
|
7,393
|
(0.9%)
|
7.5%
|
40,979
|
(2.5%)
May-16
|
7,461
|
9.3%
|
0.7%
|
33,587
|
(4.5%)
Apr-16
|
6,826
|
6.3%
|
(1.9%)
|
26,126
|
(5.9%)
Mar-16
|
6,421
|
2.8%
|
(13.7%)
|
19,299
|
(7.2%)
Feb-16
|
6,245
|
(5.8%)
|
(3.6%)
|
12,878
|
(3.6%)
Jan-16
|
6,633
|
(4.3%)
|
(3.7%)
|
6,633
|
(3.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017