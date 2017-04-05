TSEC to set up automated PV module factory in Taiwan

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

TSEC has disclosed plans to invest NT$1.669 billion (US$54.8 million) to set up what it claims to be the first fully automated PV module production line in Taiwan.

The factory will have annual production capacity of 500-750MWp in the first phase, and may be expanded to 2,000MWp eventually, company chairman Ellick Liao said. The factory will begin production at the end of 2017 or in first-quarter 2018, Liao noted.

As demand for PV power in Taiwan is taking off due to government incentives, production at the factory will be for own-brand sale in the domestic market initially with a target market share of 30%. The total installation capacity for newly established PV power stations and rooftop systems in Taiwan is expected to increase from 380MWp in 2016 to 500-600MWp in 2017 and to 1,000MWp in 2018.

The factory will also undertake OEM production mainly for Taiwan-based solar cell and PV module vendors with delivery of products in four days, compared to 2- to 3-month marine shipments from overseas producers.

Taiwan's total production capacity for PV modules is much small than that for solar cells because of limited domestic demand, Liao said. The largest Taiwan-based PV module maker has annual production capacity of about 300MWp currently, far smaller than 4,000-5,000MWp for a first-tier China-based fellow maker, Liao noted.

Due to small capacity and low level of automation, material costs are high and production efficiency is relatively low and consequently production cost for Taiwan-made PV modules is about 20% higher than that for imported ones, Liao indicated. Products from the TSEC factory will offer competitive pricing compared to imports the Taiwan market, Liao said. After gaining a foothold in the Taiwan market, the factory will tap overseas markets, Liao noted.

PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials will invest NT$199 million for a 19.9% stake in the factory, and the factory may see investments from others.

TSEC is expanding annual production capacity for PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar cells to 850Wp in July 2017, and has obtained certification for a PV module with power output of 295W and applied for certification for 300W models.