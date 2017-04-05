Taipei, Thursday, April 6, 2017 06:03 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
28°C
TSEC to set up automated PV module factory in Taiwan
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

TSEC has disclosed plans to invest NT$1.669 billion (US$54.8 million) to set up what it claims to be the first fully automated PV module production line in Taiwan.

The factory will have annual production capacity of 500-750MWp in the first phase, and may be expanded to 2,000MWp eventually, company chairman Ellick Liao said. The factory will begin production at the end of 2017 or in first-quarter 2018, Liao noted.

As demand for PV power in Taiwan is taking off due to government incentives, production at the factory will be for own-brand sale in the domestic market initially with a target market share of 30%. The total installation capacity for newly established PV power stations and rooftop systems in Taiwan is expected to increase from 380MWp in 2016 to 500-600MWp in 2017 and to 1,000MWp in 2018.

The factory will also undertake OEM production mainly for Taiwan-based solar cell and PV module vendors with delivery of products in four days, compared to 2- to 3-month marine shipments from overseas producers.

Taiwan's total production capacity for PV modules is much small than that for solar cells because of limited domestic demand, Liao said. The largest Taiwan-based PV module maker has annual production capacity of about 300MWp currently, far smaller than 4,000-5,000MWp for a first-tier China-based fellow maker, Liao noted.

Due to small capacity and low level of automation, material costs are high and production efficiency is relatively low and consequently production cost for Taiwan-made PV modules is about 20% higher than that for imported ones, Liao indicated. Products from the TSEC factory will offer competitive pricing compared to imports the Taiwan market, Liao said. After gaining a foothold in the Taiwan market, the factory will tap overseas markets, Liao noted.

PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials will invest NT$199 million for a 19.9% stake in the factory, and the factory may see investments from others.

TSEC is expanding annual production capacity for PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar cells to 850Wp in July 2017, and has obtained certification for a PV module with power output of 295W and applied for certification for 300W models.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: PV Taiwan

Realtime news

  • Getac expects revenues to grow 5-10% in 2017

    IT + CE - Stockwatch | 7h 44min ago

  • China PV module makers subject to anti-dumping tariff in Turkey

    Before Going to Press | 8h 20min ago

  • Apple orders 70 million curved-surface AMOLED panels from Samsung Display, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan server revenues expected to grow 5.9% on year in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 8h 24min ago

  • Getac expects rising performances in both ruggedized PC and car component businesses

    Before Going to Press | 8h 26min ago

  • CPT suffers net loss per share of NT$0.27 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • Taiwan market: Acer launches 21-inch gaming notebook

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • PTI orders equipment for NT$525 million

    Before Going to Press | 8h 31min ago

  • Ibase Technology nets NT$5.31 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 33min ago

  • TPK Holding sees increased March revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 35min ago

  • WT Micro halts trading pending release of material information

    Before Going to Press | 8h 37min ago

  • MediaTek smartphone-chip shipments to fall below 100 million units in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 8h 37min ago

  • Insyde swings back to profitability in 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | 8h 38min ago

  • TSMC Nanjing fab gearing up for 16nm chip production

    Before Going to Press | 8h 42min ago

  • Digitimes Research: China IC design industry output value to rise 16.9% in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 8h 42min ago

  • Gigastorage to issue NT$1.2 billion convertible bonds

    Before Going to Press | 8h 43min ago

  • TSMC orders equipment for nearly NT$5 billion

    Before Going to Press | 8h 43min ago

  • Adata 1Q17 revenues climb to 13-quarter high

    Before Going to Press | 8h 44min ago

  • FPCB maker Ichia sees revenues up in March

    Before Going to Press | 8h 45min ago

  • AUO to procure equipment worth NT$2.379 billion

    Before Going to Press | 8h 49min ago

  • Sigurd posts increased March revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 50min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link