SSD and eMMC prices to rise 15% in 2Q17, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 February 2017]

Prices of SSD and eMMC devices will continue to rise in the second quarter of 2017 due to tight supply of NAND flash chips, according to DRAMeXchange.

With the supply of 2D NAND flash staying tight, contract prices of SSD and eMMC devices will rise another 5-10% sequentially in the second quarter following an about 15% hike in the first quarter, said DRAMeXchange.

Contract prices of eMMCs have risen 15-20% on average in the first quarter of 2017, while those of SSDs have gone up 10-15%, DRAMeXchange indicated. The price rally in the SSD contract market during the quarter will also be the highest in almost two years, DRAMeXchange said.

Smartphone and notebook vendors are dealing with rising prices of key components such as DRAM and LCD panels, in addition to NAND flash, DRAMeXchange said. In order to keep costs down and maintain healthy margins, those device vendors will implement measures that will lead to slowing growth in the average content per box for eMMCs and SSDs in the near future.

"The accumulated price increase in the NAND flash market has become so huge that device vendors are currently revising their initial plans to raise the storage specifications of their products," said Sean Yang, research director of DRAMeXchange. "Though the NAND flash market will remain strong the second quarter of this year, eMMCs and SSDs will see a more moderate hike in their contract prices compared with increases of the previous quarters."

Looking into the rest of 2017, NAND flash demand for enterprise SSDs will be stronger and more stable than that for other applications, DRAMeXchange said. Demand for high-efficiency enterprise SSDs will be driven by robust growth of the server and data center markets.

As for client SSDs, growth in the memory content per box will slow down in 2017 due to bullish NAND flash prices, DRAMeXchange said. Nevertheless, the SSD penetration in the notebook market will continue to grow in 2017.

In addition, the availability of the upcoming iPhone series will be another important indicator. "The 10th anniversary iPhone devices will come with major hardware upgrades and many new features," said Yang. "If they do well in sales, it will help keep up NAND flash demand in the latter half of 2017."