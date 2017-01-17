Taipei, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 13:21 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
NAND flash supply to remain tight throughout 2017, says Phison chairman
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Global supply of NAND flash memory will be tight throughout 2017, according to Khein Seng Pua, chairman of Taiwan-based Phison Electronics, which makes controllers for NAND flash chips integrated into products such as USB flash drives and memory cards.

Memory demand for handsets, PCs, servers, car-use and consumer electronics applications will be robust in 2017, said Pua.

On the supply side, chipmakers' transition to 3D NAND is causing supply shortages, Pua indicated. The tight supply of NAND flash was originally expected to ease at the end of 2016, but the shortages are worse than expected, Pua said.

Pua noted that Phison's revenues for 2017 will depend on the supply of NAND flash chips. Nevertheless, profits for the year "should not look too bad," Pua added.

In addition, Phison is looking to expand the workforce of its subsidiary in Hefei of China's Anhui Province to 100 employees in 2017 from the current 70, Pua said. The subsidiary has begun operations since 2015 dedicated to developing solid-state drive (SSD) controller technology.

Phison recently held a beam-raising ceremony for the phase-3 construction of its plant in Miaoli, northern Taiwan. The company plans to spend a total of NT$780 million (US$24.6 million) to build the phase-3 facility.

Volume production at the phase-3 facility of Phison's Miaoli plant is scheduled to kick off in the second quarter of 2017, according to Pua. The company's workforce in Taiwan will reach 2,300 employees when the facility starts its operations, up from the current 1,200.

Realtime news

  • ASRock reportedly to take over Pegatron system integrator orders

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:04

  • FocalTech to post strong 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:02

  • Neo Solar Power to shift solar cell capacity from Malaysia to Vietnam

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:01

  • Seiko Epson launches office paper-making machines

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:01

  • Microsoft attains 100% power use for renewable energy, says BNEF

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:00

  • Adata posts pre-tax EPS of NT$7.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:59

  • LG Display to supply 1.0 million Ultra HD TV panels for Samsung Electronics

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:57

  • Canon to step into automotive camera modules

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:57

  • Digitimes Research: Car market becomes new area for IT players to grow

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:55

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link