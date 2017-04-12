NAND flash prices likely to see correction in 2Q17, says Phison chairman

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

NAND flash prices have been inflating excessively over the past few months and are likely to correct downward later in the second quarter, according to Phison Electronics chairman Khein Seng Pua. However, prices are set to go up again in the third quarter as end-market demand surges.

Chipmakers' ongoing transition from 2D to 3D NAND memory has led to tight supply and inflated the chip prices, Pua said.

In addition, system OEMs are reluctant to deliver their products as the more they sell the more they lose due to soaring NAND flash costs, Pua said.

Meanwhile, chipmakers' supply to channel distributors has been falling short of demand prompting the distributors to promote lower-capacity storage devices. Channel distributors particularly those in China have turned to promote 96GB SSDs instead of 128GB ones due to insufficient chip supply, Pua noted. The distributors have even experienced tight supply of 8GB and 4GB eMMC devices, Pua said.

Pua believes NAND flash prices will soon see correction following excessive gains. However, prices will rise again starting the thrid quarter driven by demand for Apple's iPhone and other new smartphones, according to Pua.

On the supply side, chipmakers' transition to 3D NAND memory will become smooth in general between May and June, which will help ease the supply shortages, Pua indicated. The industry's output of 64-layer 3D NAND will account for more than 50% of the total output in the fourth quarter of 2017, Pua predicted.