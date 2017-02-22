Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:55 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
Toshiba to begin mass production of 64-layer, 512-gigabit 3D flash in 2H17
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Toshiba has unveiled the latest addition to its line-up of BiCS flash 3D flash memory with a stacked cell structure, a 64-layer device that achieves a 512-gigabit (64-gigabytes) capacity with 3-bit-per-cell (triple-level cell, TLC) technology.

The new device will be used in applications that include enterprise and consumer SSD. Sample shipments of the chip started this month, and mass production is scheduled for the second half of this calendar year, the company stated in a release

For the new 512-gigabit device, Toshiba deployed a leading-edge 64-layer stacking process to realize a 65% larger capacity per unit chip size than the 48-layer 256-gigabit (32-gigabytes) device, and has increased memory capacity per silicon wafer, reducing the cost per bit.

Toshiba's memory business already mass produces 64-layer 256-gigabit (32-gigabytes) devices and will expand BiCS flash production.

According to IC insights, the NAND flash segment is expected to grow 10% in 2017.

The main demand driver for NAND flash this year will be 3D-NAND, noted DRAMeXchange, which has stated that most NAND Flash suppliers started the migration to the next-generation architecture in 2016 while also expanding their related capacity. DRAMeXchange believes that more than 50% of notebook shipped worldwide during the fourth quarter of 2017 will carry SSDs. In the enterprise-grade SSD market, demand continues to rise on account of strong growth in the data center and server markets. The memory research firm indicated total SSD demand worldwide is projected to soar by 60% in 2017. Furthermore, SSD demand is forecast to account for 40% of the global NAND flash consumption this year.

In line with the expected market growth Toshiba has started construction of a new semiconductor fabrication facility and a memory R&D center at its Yokkaichi operations in Mie (Japan), the company's main memory production base.

The new Fab 6 will be dedicated to the production of BiCS flash, Toshiba's proprietary 3D flash memory, the company said. Construction of Fab 6 will take place in two phases, with completion of the first phase scheduled for summer 2018.

Toshiba will also construct a memory R&D Center adjacent to the new fab, with completion targeting December 2017, the company indicated. The facility will advance development of BiCS Flash and new memories.

Categories: Bits + chips Memory chips

Tags: SSD Toshiba

Realtime news

  • Pegatron subsidiary acquires equipment for plants in China

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:35

  • MediaTek gross margin unlikely to rebound

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:18

  • Industrial robot makers expanding capacity for upcoming competition

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:16

  • Diode maker Eris to hand out NT$3.46 in dividends for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:10

  • Transition to 18-inch wafers unlikely to happen over next 3 years, says Applied

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:09

  • MediaTek-Richtek deal probed for possible insider trading

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:08

  • Elan expects to post 6-9% decrease in 1Q17 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

  • WPG expects sales to recover starting 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
EYF Enterprises
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link