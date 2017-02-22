Toshiba to begin mass production of 64-layer, 512-gigabit 3D flash in 2H17

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Toshiba has unveiled the latest addition to its line-up of BiCS flash 3D flash memory with a stacked cell structure, a 64-layer device that achieves a 512-gigabit (64-gigabytes) capacity with 3-bit-per-cell (triple-level cell, TLC) technology.

The new device will be used in applications that include enterprise and consumer SSD. Sample shipments of the chip started this month, and mass production is scheduled for the second half of this calendar year, the company stated in a release

For the new 512-gigabit device, Toshiba deployed a leading-edge 64-layer stacking process to realize a 65% larger capacity per unit chip size than the 48-layer 256-gigabit (32-gigabytes) device, and has increased memory capacity per silicon wafer, reducing the cost per bit.

Toshiba's memory business already mass produces 64-layer 256-gigabit (32-gigabytes) devices and will expand BiCS flash production.

According to IC insights, the NAND flash segment is expected to grow 10% in 2017.

The main demand driver for NAND flash this year will be 3D-NAND, noted DRAMeXchange, which has stated that most NAND Flash suppliers started the migration to the next-generation architecture in 2016 while also expanding their related capacity. DRAMeXchange believes that more than 50% of notebook shipped worldwide during the fourth quarter of 2017 will carry SSDs. In the enterprise-grade SSD market, demand continues to rise on account of strong growth in the data center and server markets. The memory research firm indicated total SSD demand worldwide is projected to soar by 60% in 2017. Furthermore, SSD demand is forecast to account for 40% of the global NAND flash consumption this year.

In line with the expected market growth Toshiba has started construction of a new semiconductor fabrication facility and a memory R&D center at its Yokkaichi operations in Mie (Japan), the company's main memory production base.

The new Fab 6 will be dedicated to the production of BiCS flash, Toshiba's proprietary 3D flash memory, the company said. Construction of Fab 6 will take place in two phases, with completion of the first phase scheduled for summer 2018.

Toshiba will also construct a memory R&D Center adjacent to the new fab, with completion targeting December 2017, the company indicated. The facility will advance development of BiCS Flash and new memories.