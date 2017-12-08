China market: GCL SIT automates PV module production

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 December 2017]

China-based PV module maker GCL System Integration Technology (GCL SIT) has fully automated one of its PV module factories in Zhangjiagang, which will have an annual production capacity of 200MWp, according to media report in China.

Becoming a smart dark factory via full automation, the PV module factory has managed to reduce the number of its workers from 52 to eight and also lowered its defect rate by 0.1pp, said the report.

In view of the significant effects, GCL SIT plans to invest CNY300-500 million (US$45.2-75.4 million) to fully automate its another PV module factory aiming to ramp up its capacity to 3GWp a year from the current 2.35GWp.

GCL SIT plans to cooperate with large logistics service providers to reduce the lead-time for the delivery of PV module orders to seven days, consisting of two days for production and five days for the entire process of delivery, company president Shu Hua indicated

GCL SIT president Shu Hua

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017