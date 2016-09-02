Innolux aims to ship 8-9 million automotive display panels in 2016

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 September 2016]

Innolux has become an OEM of automotive display panels for Europe-based automobile makers including Mercedes Benz, BMW and Porsche and aims to ship 8-9 million such panels in 2016, according to the company.

In addition, Innolux has become a supplier of 17-inch CID (central information display) panels for electric vehicle vendor Tesla and has begun to tap the Japan market for automotive panels. In China, Innolux has supplied automotive panels for the after-sale market and has been competing for OEM orders. Currently, after-sale and OEM each account for 50% of Innolux's shipments of automotive panels.

At Touch Taiwan 2016 in Taipei during August 24-26, Innolux showcased a 7-inch AAS (azimulthal anchoring switch) Touch Sensor + Lamination cover Glass automotive display panel, 10.2-inch Full HD TOD (touch on display) + Lamination Cover Glass CID panel, 6.5-and 8.25-inch AAS + Lamination Cover Glass non-touch CID panels, 1.8-inch HUD (head-up display) panel and 12.3-inch dashboard panel.