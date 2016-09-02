Taipei, Friday, September 2, 2016 16:49 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
27°C
Digitimes Research: Global shipments of automotive display panels in 2015-2019 to rise at CAGR of 7.2%
Jen-Chieh Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 2 September 2016]

Due to increasing use of display panels in cars, global shipments of automotive display panels will increase from 157 million panels in 2015 to 207 million units in 2019, equivalent to a CAGR of 7.2%, according to Digitimes Research.

Automotive displays consist of CID (central information displays), dashboard displays, rear-view mirror displays, back-seat entertainment displays and heads-up displays, Digitimes Research indicated.

CID takes up the largest portion of automotive display shipments, with mainstream specifications shifting from 7- to 8-inch WVGA (840 by 480) or WXGA (1280 by 720) to 10-inch Full HD.

Due to demand for larger sizes, higher resolutions and more power-savings, LTPS (low-temperature poly-Si) TFT-LCD or IGZO TFT-LCD panels have replaced a-Si TFT-LCD panels for high-end automobile models. Currently, Japan Display and Sharp dominate the supply of LTPS TFT-LCD and IGZO TFT-LCD automotive panels.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link