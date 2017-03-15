UMC-Synopsys collaboration speeds 14nm custom design

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 March 2017]

Synopsys and United Microelectronics (UMC) have worked together to enable Synopsys Custom Compiler and Laker custom design tools to be used with UMC's 14nm FinFET process, according to the companies. The enablement collaboration included creating and validating a UMC 14nm industry-standard iPDK. This iPDK enables full support of the Custom Compiler visually-assisted layout flow, including groundbreaking features that reduce the time it takes for users to layout and connect FinFET devices. The Custom Compiler solution integrates with Synopsys circuit simulation, physical verification and digital implementation tools to provide UMC 14nm process users with a complete custom design solution.

The 14nm and other process iPDKs for Synopsys Laker and Custom Compiler design tools are available on request from UMC.

"We have a long history of working with Synopsys to provide iPDKs for our customers," said TH Lin, director of UMC's IP development and design support division. "This new 14nm iPDK enables layout designers, including our own internal team, to use Synopsys' custom design tools for FinFET layout productivity. We are pleased to offer this resource to help customers streamline their design-in process on our volume-production 14nm technology."

"FinFET process technology is becoming very popular with our customers, but FinFET layout can be a challenge," said Bijan Kiani, VP of product marketing at Synopsys. "We collaborated with UMC to enable Custom Compiler for their 14nm process, so UMC customers can use Custom Compiler's visually-assisted layout to improve FinFET layout productivity."