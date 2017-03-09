UMC sees February revenues rise 26.77% on year

MOPS, March 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.015 billion (US$387.66 million) for February 2017, representing a 5.04% drop on month and 26.77% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$24.667 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 14.81% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -1.26% and finished at NT$12.10 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 9, 2017.

UMC: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 12,015 (5%) 26.8% 24,667 14.8% Jan-17 12,652 0.8% 5.4% 12,652 5.4% Dec-16 12,558 (2.8%) 17.7% 147,870 2.1% Nov-16 12,915 0.6% 16.2% 135,312 0.9% Oct-16 12,833 0.8% 6.4% 122,397 (0.5%) Sep-16 12,735 (1.5%) 22.2% 109,564 (1.3%) Aug-16 12,933 3.5% 6.1% 96,829 (3.7%) Jul-16 12,495 (7.6%) (1.6%) 83,896 (5.1%) Jun-16 13,527 6.5% 12.2% 71,401 (5.6%) May-16 12,705 18% (1.8%) 57,874 (9%) Apr-16 10,764 (16.7%) (17.3%) 45,168 (10.9%) Mar-16 12,919 36.3% 1.6% 34,404 (8.6%) Feb-16 9,478 (21.1%) (21.4%) 21,485 (13.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017