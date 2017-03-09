UMC sees February revenues rise 26.77% on year

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.015 billion (US$387.66 million) for February 2017, representing a 5.04% drop on month and 26.77% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$24.667 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 14.81% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -1.26% and finished at NT$12.10 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 9, 2017.
UMC: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
12,015
|
(5%)
|
26.8%
|
24,667
|
14.8%
Jan-17
|
12,652
|
0.8%
|
5.4%
|
12,652
|
5.4%
Dec-16
|
12,558
|
(2.8%)
|
17.7%
|
147,870
|
2.1%
Nov-16
|
12,915
|
0.6%
|
16.2%
|
135,312
|
0.9%
Oct-16
|
12,833
|
0.8%
|
6.4%
|
122,397
|
(0.5%)
Sep-16
|
12,735
|
(1.5%)
|
22.2%
|
109,564
|
(1.3%)
Aug-16
|
12,933
|
3.5%
|
6.1%
|
96,829
|
(3.7%)
Jul-16
|
12,495
|
(7.6%)
|
(1.6%)
|
83,896
|
(5.1%)
Jun-16
|
13,527
|
6.5%
|
12.2%
|
71,401
|
(5.6%)
May-16
|
12,705
|
18%
|
(1.8%)
|
57,874
|
(9%)
Apr-16
|
10,764
|
(16.7%)
|
(17.3%)
|
45,168
|
(10.9%)
Mar-16
|
12,919
|
36.3%
|
1.6%
|
34,404
|
(8.6%)
Feb-16
|
9,478
|
(21.1%)
|
(21.4%)
|
21,485
|
(13.9%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017