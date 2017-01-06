Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:46 (GMT+8)
PTI 2016 revenues rise 14%
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

IC backend house Powertech Technology (PTI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.59 billion (US$143.5 million) for December 2016, down 0.5% on month but up 15.5% on year.

PTI's revenues came to NT$48.34 billion for all of 2016, rising 13.7% from a year earlier. 2016 also marked the second consecutive year of record revenues.

PTI is expected to enjoy a particularly strong first quarter of 2017, thanks to robust demand for DRAM and NAND flash chips, and revenues generated from its Xian fab, according to market sources. PTI is also expected to see its sales benefit from Micron Technology's growing investment in Taiwan.

Micron is reportedly among PTI's major memory clients. The US firm is also partnering with the Taiwan-based backend house for assembly and packaging services in Xian, China.

