Nuvoton 2Q17 sales likely to hit record

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Fabless IC firm Nuvoton Technology is expected to see its second-quarter 2017 revenues hit an all-time high driven by robust MCU shipments, according to market sources.

Nuvoton saw its May revenues climb to a record high of NT$790 million (US$25.9 million). The company is expected to enjoy another month of record revenues in June, said the sources.

Along with revenue growth, Nuvoton is set to report sequential profit growth for the second quarter, the sources indicated.

Nuvoton's ARM-based MCUs are being applied to a broad range of applications including IoT, consumer electronics, car- and industrial-use. The company's high-end MCUs are also expected to tap the security control field with volume production set to kick off in the second half of 2017, the sources noted.

In addition, Nuvoton has obtained baseboard management controller (BMC) chip orders from first-tier US-based server vendors, the sources said. Nuvoton with its trusted platform module (TPM) ICs has also cut into the supply chain for Microsoft's new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, the sources disclosed.

Nuvoton has responded saying it does not comment on orders and customers.

Nuvoton posted revenues of NT$3.67 billion for the first five months of 2017, rising 10.25% on year.

Nuvoton generated revenues of NT$8.33 billion in 2016, up 13.9% from a year earlier, while net profits surged 30.7% on year to NT$613 million.