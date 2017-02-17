Taipei, Saturday, February 18, 2017 06:57 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
Display bookings to top US$2 billion in Fiscal 2017 for Applied Materials
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 February 2017]

Semiconductor equipment provider Applied Materials delivered another strong quarter for its display business, with its first quarter display revenues increasing 66% on year to US$422 million and its orders tripling to US$632 million. The company noted that since 2012 it has grown its display revenues by around 20% a year, and Applied believes it will book US$2 billion in orders for 2017.

Company CFO Robert Halliday noted that more than half of the bookings Applied will have for its display business will come out of China this year.

One major trend Applied is seeing in the display industry is rapid growth in large-size TV panel (60-inch and above panels) demand, which is driving investment in 10.5G fabs. Applied CEO Gary Dickerson said the company is now tracking seven Gen 10.5 projects.

The second strong area for demand in the sector is for OLED manufacturing, with demand broadening to new players in the market. Dickerson stated that Applied is seeing its demand in this area coming from new entrants, which has strengthened Applied's forecast in this area. The company expects market players to increase their investments in this area by around US$3 billion in 2017, about US$1 billion more than Applied thought the total would be only three months ago in November.

Halliday mentioned that Applied has received orders from 10 different OLED manufacturers in the last year, mostly in the last couple of quarters. Nine of the makers focus on mobile devices, while one focuses on lighting.

Dickerson also pointed to China as major driver for demand. Compared with 2015, the company's business in China has grown by over US$1 billion. Semiconductor demand has been a strong pull there, with the business doubling, but Applied's has seen demand in the display sector grow by 50%.

Advantest
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link