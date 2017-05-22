Applied posts record revenues and earnings for fiscal 2Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 22 May 2017]

Applied Materials has reported that its net sales increased 45% from a year earlier to US$3.55 billion for its second quarter ended April 30, 2017, while earnings per share (EPS) surged 162% on year to US$0.76. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, EPS for the quarter grew 132% to US$0.79.

Applied's gross margin grew 4.1pp on year to 45.1% in the second quarter of the company's fiscal 2017, while operating margin climbed 9.2pp on year to 26.5%. Non-GAAP gross margin increased 3.6pp to 46.3% while operating margin rose 8.6pp to 27.8%.

"Applied Materials delivered the highest quarterly revenue and earnings in our history, and we’ve now set new earnings records for four quarters in a row,” said Gary Dickerson, company president and CEO. “Across the company we have tremendous momentum as our markets are strong and getting stronger, and we’re sustainably growing faster than these markets by expanding our served opportunity and gaining share."

In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, Applied expects net sales to be in the range of US$3.6 billion to US$3.75 billion; the midpoint of the range would be an increase of approximately 30% on year. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of US$0.79 to US$0.87; the midpoint of the range would be an increase of approximately 66%.